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Getting ready for winter? Here’s tips to saving on your energy bill
2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re worried about your energy bills, you’re not alone. In a recent Consumer Reports survey, 68% of Americans say home energy costs are straining their finances, and about a quarter say it’s straining them a lot. Consumer Reports experts explain how to cut costs this winter and get some help with a new tool to help you understand your electric bill.