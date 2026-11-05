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Junction City police link fall in criminal activity to Flock camera use
8 days ago
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) - Law enforcement in Junction City is tying a recent drop in crimes to the installation of Flock cameras. City of Junction City staff held a recent commission meeting that featured a presentation on crime stats from police officials. Junction City Police Department (JCPD) Assistant Chief Cory Odell presented slides showing how crime stats have decreased since the implementation of Flock cameras in the community.
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