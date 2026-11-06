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Flood Warning issued November 5 at 8:35PM CST until November 7 at 7:15PM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
By National Weather Service,8 days ago
…The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. * WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is. forecast. * WHERE…Platte River near Agency.