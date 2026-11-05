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Farmers at the Center: Advancing Winter Cropping Systems Through Research and Collaboration
By Andrea Albertin,7 days ago
About 95% of the 4.1 million acres of cropland across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia sits fallow during the winter. This land represents an opportunity to expand winter cropping systems in the Southeast to generate additional economic opportunities for producers while providing environmental benefits, such as improving soil health, and reducing nitrate leaching to groundwater.