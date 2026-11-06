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Oklahoma’s ‘statuesque’ representatives at the U.S. Capitol speak volumes
By Alex Cameron,9 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - No visit to the nation’s capital – and certainly to the U.S. Capitol building – is complete without a few minutes spent in National Statuary Hall. The domed chamber that once served as the meeting space for the House of Representatives has, for the past 156 years, been home to a collection of bronze and marble statues donated by the states, two apiece. Under the 1864 law that authorized the use of the chamber for this collection, states were invited to “provide and furnish statues, in marble or bronze, not exceeding two in number for each State, of deceased persons who have been citizens thereof, and illustrious for their historic renown or for distinguished civic or military services such as each State may deem to be worthy of this national commemoration…” Following statehood, Oklahoma was able to contribute to the collection, ultimately providing statues of Sequoyah (1917) and Will Rogers (1939). Both remain part of the National Statuary Hall collection today.