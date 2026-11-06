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+8 Divine Attack Bracelet Appears? Exchange Market Price Overview
By JaeHun "Mohg" Park,9 days ago
On Wednesday, November 4, SOL: enchant (hereinafter SOL) expanded the entry scope of the Tower of God and increased monster stats. Floor 1 was changed to World content, while Floors 2 and 3 became Inter-World content, and characters' maximum stats and inventory limits were also increased. With pre-registration for EPISODE 02. INFINITY now underway, we analyzed how exchange market prices have shifted following the Tower of God revamp, focusing on the streamer servers Calteon and Lindel.