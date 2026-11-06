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Tencent Says Nikke Hack "Does Not Apply to Other Games"
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,8 days ago
China's Tencent issued an official statement on November 6 confirming that no other games in its portfolio show signs of impact regarding the security incident with the 'Goddess of Victory: Nikke' (hereafter 'Nikke') PC launcher. The move draws a clear line following speculation that the incident may have spread to other titles operated by Tencent, such as 'PUBG Mobile'.