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Roman Bravo-Young earns first medal at a World Championships event
By Digital Team,3 days ago
Sunnyside High School wrestling legend Roman Bravo-Young earned his first medal at a World Championships event, achieving a silver medal at 57 kilograms (125 pounds) at the Senior World Championships at Astana, Kazakhstan, last weekend. Bravo-Young, a two-time national champion at Penn State after earning four state titles at Sunnyside, also made history by becoming […]