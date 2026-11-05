undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Comic Corner Review Roundup – Best Comics From November 4
By Matt Aguilar,5 days ago
Each Wednesday, it’s a great time to head to your local comic shop and pick up some of your favorite comics. It’s also the perfect time to try out some new books that haven’t made your pull list yet, which is why we are back with a new Comic Corner Review Roundup for the week of November 4, 2026. We are looking at some of the biggest books of the week from DC, Marvel, and Dark Horse, so let’s jump right in with a trip to the world of DC Absolute.