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‘Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’ Review: A Worthwhile Experience for Long-Time Fans
5 days ago
For years, Avatar fans have debated some of the biggest questions in the Four Nations. Who is the strongest Avatar? Which bender would come out on top in a fight? Now, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game lets fans settle those debates for themselves. Developed by Gameplay Group International and published by Paramount Games Studio, the fighting game originally launched on July 23, 2026, before making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 29. Whether you’re a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Legend of Korra, there’s plenty here to get excited about.