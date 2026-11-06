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America's Best Opens Flagship Store in Georgia Designed for ‘One Connected Experience’
By Staff,9 days ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga.—America’s Best, a retail brand of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), announced the opening of a flagship store in Georgia that the company described “as the clearest expression yet of our commitment to redefining the optical experience.” The Alpharetta store has been designed to put the customer experience first and make finding, trying on and purchasing eyeglasses feel less transactional and more personal, the company advised. Rather than designing the experience around what customers buy, America's Best considered what customers need to make the best, most informed decision. The result is a store that brings clinical care, eyewear, technology, education and personalized service into one connected journey, the announcement said.
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