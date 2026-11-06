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Kits Eyecare Announces Record Revenue for Third Quarter of 2026
By Staff,9 days ago
VANCOUVER, B.C.—Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS), a Canadian vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Kits Eyecare reported revenue grew 21.6 percent to a record $63.7 million, as the company marked its 16th consecutive quarter reporting positive adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Kits said it generated $4.8 million in cash flow from operations, equal to 7.5 percent of revenue, and ended the quarter with $30.6 million and no debt. All dollar figures reported are in Canadian dollars.