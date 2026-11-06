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Fielmann Group Posts Q3 Sales Growth, Confirms Full Year Guidance
By Staff,9 days ago
HAMBURG, Germany—Global eyewear provider Fielmann Group announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reporting an increase in sales of 5.1 percent year over year, to €649 million. The company said its Q3 sales growth pace in Germany increased significantly to 4.2 percent year over year in a challenging environment while international market growth remained even stronger at 5.9 percent. At constant currency, group sales grew by 4.9 percent year over year. The company reported the growth pace in Germany surged by 4.2 percent in the third quarter over the same period last year, a significant increase in growth compared with the first half of 2026.