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Warby Parker Reports Q3 Revenue Growth, Preps for Intelligent Eyewear Launch Next Week
By Staff,9 days ago
NEW YORK—Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) announced earnings yesterday for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2026, with a demonstrated revenue of $244.7 million, representing a 10.4 percent increase year over year. The lifestyle brand pointed to the highly anticipated launch of its first-ever intelligent eyewear collection, created in partnership with Samsung (KRX: 005930) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), which will debut on November 12, with customer deliveries beginning in mid-December. Based on the expected launch, the company also narrowed its full year 2026 revenue guidance to include a modest contribution from intelligent eyewear, the announcement said.