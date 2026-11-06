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Fourteen Ashland Food & Beverage Establishments Owe the City $1.1 Million in Delinquent Food/Bev Taxes
By David Runkel, Chronicle Reporter,9 days ago
14 Food and Beverage Establishments Owe City $1.1 Million. Fourteen Ashland establishments owe the city $1,134,519 in food and beverage tax payments. The unnamed restaurants, bars or grocery stores collected the tax money from customers over the past several years, but kept it in their business accounts instead of forwarding it to the city finance office, according to Deputy Finance Director-Bryn Morrison,.