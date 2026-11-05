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Awtomated Introduces “Language Business Operating System” for Language Service Providers
By MultiLingual Staff,8 days ago
Awtomated, a Berlin-based language technology company, has introduced a Language Business Operating System (LBOS), a platform designed to help language service providers (LSPs) manage business operations, translation workflows, interpreting assignments and financial processes within a single system. Originally developed as a translation business management system (TBMS), Awtomated has expanded its...