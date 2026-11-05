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Oregon Health Authority: A Healthier respiratory Virus Season: Caring for Ourselves & Each Other
By Oregon Health Authority,4 days ago
A grandparent holding a new baby. Neighbors sharing a meal. Children learning side by side. These everyday moments bring us together—and give us reasons to protect each other’s health. As temperatures drop and the holidays arrive, people in Oregon are spending more time indoors. Respiratory viruses like the...