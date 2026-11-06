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Oregon Could Hold Political Power with Two Senior Senators Set to Be Chairs of Important Committees
By Axios,9 days ago
Following Tuesday night’s decisive Democratic victory for control of Congress, Oregon’s two veteran U.S. senators are in line to take powerful positions on Capitol Hill. The big picture: Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley could soon lead influential committees that help decide how the federal government raises and spends money now that Democrats have reclaimed the Senate majority.
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