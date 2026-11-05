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DigitalTolk Acquires Proverb and Linguarum, Expanding Its German Market Presence
By MultiLingual Staff,7 days ago
DigitalTolk, a Stockholm-based language technology company, has acquired two German language service providers: Proverb oHG in Stuttgart and Linguarum in Munich. Both acquisitions were funded from DigitalTolk’s own resources. Financial terms were not disclosed. With the acquisition of these two service providers, DigitalTolk has now completed five acquisitions within...