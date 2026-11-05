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America East-Metro Challenge KIcks Off Thursday
3 days ago
The highly anticipated America East-Metro Challenge, pitting two of the Northeast regions top mid major basketball conferences against each other, kicks off with 18 games on Thursday. The challenge, which was announced in 2025, will feature nine men’s and nine women’s teams from each conference with games taking place Thursday, November 5 through Sunday, November 8, 2026, with the exception of Iona at UMBC which will be occur on Monday, November 16.