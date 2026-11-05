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Bloomington will shut down Griffy Lake trails, shoreline and boating access during two November weekends for controlled deer hunt
By Jeremiah Santos,6 days ago
Bloomington, Indiana – A walk through Griffy Lake’s woods or a quiet afternoon on the water will need to wait during two November weekends. Controlled deer hunts will close the entire nature preserve, including its trails, shoreline and lake. Bloomington Parks and Recreation has scheduled the hunts for...
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