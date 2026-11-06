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Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits North Dakota on Thursday
8 days ago
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visits North Dakota on ThursdayKxnet.comWelcome to the KXMB/KXMC YouTube channel, your home for all news, sports, and weather in western North Dakota. Subscribe to our channel for the latest information, breaking news, and weather updates.Submit your photos, videos, and news tips to https://www.kxnet.com/report-it/. You can also message us on Facebook. Visit KX News: https://www.kxnet.com/Stream our shows here: https://www.kxnet.com/live-streaming/Download our mobile app: https://www.kxnet.com/apps/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KXNewsND?sub_confirmationFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/kxnews X: https://twitter.com/kxmb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kx_news/ Get our new KXNews+ app on Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV. Learn more here: https://www.kxnet.com/kx-news-plus/