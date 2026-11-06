undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Self-Employed Business Owners Can Plan Investment Contributions Around Irregular Income
By Sheridan Henderson,9 days ago
Self-employed business owners can plan investment contributions around irregular income by splitting savings into two parts: a small automatic baseline sized to the slowest month, and flexible top-ups made whenever a strong month or a profitable year leaves extra cash. Taxes and a cash buffer come first, investing comes second, and the final retirement contribution is often made after the books close, when the year’s real profit is known. Planning investment contributions around irregular income helps business owners build retirement savings while keeping enough cash available for business expenses.