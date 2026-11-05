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Bloomington directs $55,000 toward digital opportunity projects benefiting families, veterans and vulnerable residents
By Kain Meadows,7 days ago
Bloomington, Indiana – Bloomington’s latest investment in technology reaches well beyond buying computers. From one-on-one help for older adults to internet service at sober living residences, $55,000 in city grants will support 13 organizations working to make digital access part of everyday life. The awards reflect the many...