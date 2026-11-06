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Is Ryan Poles Seeking One More Haymaker Before The Deadline? Why It Looks That Way
By Erik Lambert,8 days ago
Nobody would blink an eye if Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles sat in his chair, lit a cigar, and called it a season. His acquisition of star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans is already looking like a masterstroke. That is a checkmate move when it comes to the trade deadline. Why keep playing? Namely because Poles understands that there is no such thing as giving your team too much help. It is his job to do everything in his power to make the Bears better.