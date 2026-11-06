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How to Improve Indoor Air Quality at Home
By Shayla Hirsch,8 days ago
Most of us spend the bulk of our lives indoors, often inside homes where pollutants quietly build up whenever ventilation is lacking or sources go unaddressed. Indoor spaces can harbor a surprising mix of contaminants—particulate matter, mold spores, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), smoke residue, dust, pollen, and pet dander, to name a few. These pollutants don’t always come with a telltale smell or visible warning sign, which is exactly what makes indoor air quality such an easy thing to overlook. Improving it calls for a layered approach: pinpointing pollution sources, increasing ventilation where it’s safe to do so, keeping moisture in check, and turning to filtration where it genuinely adds value. An air purifier can play a useful supporting role in that process, but it works best alongside—not in place of—tackling the root cause of a pollution problem.