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Crypto Firms Under Attack: AI-Assisted CRAFTY FALCON Exploits Systems to Steal Digital Assets
By Chayanika Deka,7 days ago
CRAFTY FALCON is targeting crypto platforms with machine-speed attacks, using AI-driven tools to execute tailored exploits and steal digital assets. India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that an AI-assisted financial threat actor named CRAFTY FALCON is actively targeting banks, fintech companies, payment service providers, as well as cryptocurrency exchanges, stealing wallet keys and siphoning funds.