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Bloomington considers cutting public park hours as vandalism and illegal activity raise growing concerns
By Ashley Holloway,7 days ago
Bloomington, Indiana – Bloomington’s debate over park hours comes down to a difficult balance: keeping public spaces accessible while responding to growing problems on park property. Parks and Recreation is considering shorter hours as a possible way to address vandalism, disruptive behavior and illegal activity. For residents, there...