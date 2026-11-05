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Polygon Eyes Hard Fork to Recover 70.49 Million POL Stolen in Polymarket and Binance Hacks
By Chayanika Deka,6 days ago
The proposal targets native POL only, leaving Binance's already-frozen USDT untouched. Polygon is considering a hard fork proposal that would move around 70.49 million POL stolen in separate security incidents involving Polymarket and Binance back to recovery wallets designated by the two platforms. The proposal calls for Polygon PoS validators...