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OKX-ICE Tokenization Plan Faces Objections From Dozens of Companies
By Wayne Jones,6 days ago
Companies cited price effects, liquidity, and volatility, while others questioned custody and shareholder rights in tokenized stocks. A total of 62 publicly traded firms have objected to having their shares tokenized by OKX and ICE. The latest are aircraft maker Boeing, Amsterdam-based AI infrastructure provider Nebius, and ServiceNow, a major...