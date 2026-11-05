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Bitcoin’s Recovery Faces a Reality Check: Cycle Conditions Remain Subdued
By Chayanika Deka,5 days ago
Bitcoin was rejected at $80,000 again, and subdued cycle indicators suggest investors shouldn't mistake the latest recovery for a lasting reversal. Bitcoin staged a sharp rebound after Wednesday’s election-driven selloff, when uncertainty over the US midterm results sent the crypto asset tumbling to nearly $75,600, its lowest level in almost seven weeks. It tapped $81,000 but then lost all the gained traction, dumping to $76,000.