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Concert Review: Bungalow Collect
By Lucy Humphrey,6 days ago
The Brooklyn-based groove group transformed the Sinclair into a boundless fun(k)house. Walking into the Middle East on October 27 for the Bungalow Collect show was like time-travelling back to the 1970s… but with a bit of a twist. Bungalow Collect is a pioneer of a genre they call disco rap, self-described as “blend[ing] infectious grooves, live instrumentation, and meaningful lyricism.” The Brooklyn-based group is composed of four people: Zay Suav, Marcus Isiah, Apollo J, and Rshad. When asked the signature Sound of Boston question of how they would describe their music without using genre labels—a bit stressful since they specifically use genres to describe themselves—Suav responded, “There’s no stress in disco. It’s fun, it’s exhilarating, it’s for the people, it’s for everybody.”