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Florida's cold weather myths: What Mom got right
By FPREN,9 days ago
Can going outside with wet hair really make you sick? What about getting caught in a chilly Florida rain shower—or breathing in that cool nighttime air?. For generations, families have warned that getting cold or wet can lead to illness. But what does science actually say? It turns out there's a surprising connection between cold air and your body's ability to fight respiratory viruses.