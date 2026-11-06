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Football History of November 6
9 days ago
📜 From the First Game to the Birth of a Legend: November 6th Milestones. November 6 is arguably the most foundational date in American football, marking the 1869 clash between Rutgers and Princeton—the very first intercollegiate football match! While played under soccer-like rules, this game paved the way for the gridiron we know today. The date also covers dramatic transitions, including the birth of the NFL’s first night game in 1929 (a Depression-era gimmick that actually worked), the sudden formation of the St. Louis Gunners franchise in 1934, and Art Modell’s infamous announcement in 1995 that the Cleveland Browns would move to Baltimore.