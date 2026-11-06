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Pat Dye: The Legendary Coach Who Resurrected Auburn Football History
9 days ago
When Pat Dye arrived on the Plains in 1981, Auburn University had captured just one Southeastern Conference title in the previous 48 years. Over the next decade, Dye dismantled that narrative, building a powerhouse that claimed four SEC championships and firmly established the Tigers as a national force. From his All-American playing days at Georgia to his transformative tenure as Auburn’s head coach and athletic director, Dye’s footprint on college football remains indelible.
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