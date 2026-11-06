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American Hero: The Legacy of Pat Tillman
9 days ago
November 6, 1976 – Fremont, California – Another great player who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 was born on this day as well. Pat Tillman, who played as an LB at Arizona State University, secured the last remaining scholarship for the ASU team in 1994. Tillman excelled as a linebacker at Arizona State, despite being relatively small for the position at 5 ft 11 in.
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