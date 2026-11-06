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Mr. Super Bowl: The DeBartolo Dynasty That Dominated the NFL
9 days ago
The history of the San Francisco 49ers dynasty is inseparable from the man who built it: Edward DeBartolo Jr. Born on November 6, 1946, DeBartolo purchased the franchise in 1977 and ushered in an era of unprecedented success driven by a simple philosophy: treating his players like family. Did you know that during his 23-year tenure as owner, the 49ers posted the best winning percentage in the NFL in both the 1980s and the 1990s? No owner in NFL history achieved such sustained, decade-spanning dominance.