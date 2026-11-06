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The Original Spartan Star: Celebrating John Pingel’s Triple-Threat Dominance
9 days ago
Born on November 6, 1916, John Pingel wasn’t just a great player for Michigan State; he was the ultimate triple threat. It’s no wonder that John Pingel is remembered in the college football community, even being honored with induction into the John Pingel College Football Hall of Fame. In a single season (1937), Pingel not only led the nation in punting but also boasted an incredible 5.1 yards per rushing attempt and completed 54 percent of his passes—a mastery of three distinct skills rarely matched in college football history! His all-around excellence drove the Spartans’ stellar 8-1 record that year.