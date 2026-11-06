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Texas-Missouri Injury Report: Five Longhorns Remain Questionable Thursday
By Staff Reporter,8 days ago
The SEC released its updated injury report Thursday night ahead of Saturday's matchup between Texas and Missouri, with no changes from Wednesday's initial report. Texas continues to list five players as questionable, including star edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman. Defensive backs Kade Phillips...