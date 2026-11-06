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LSU Routs Texas Southern, 131-22; Sets Division I Record For Largest Margin Of Victory
By Staff Reporter,8 days ago
The ninth-ranked LSU women's basketball team cruised to a historic 131-22 victory over Texas Southern on Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, setting a Division I women's basketball record with a 109-point margin of victory. The historic win broke LSU's previous program record set just three days earlier...