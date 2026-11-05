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Corporate Central Promotes Chelsea Menge to Growth & Development Manager
By Aaron Passman,7 days ago
Corporate Central is pleased to announce the promotion of Chelsea Menge, CCUFC, to the newly created position of Growth & Development Manager. In this expanded role, Menge will continue building relationships with member credit unions while helping strengthen the Business Development team’s processes, technology, and overall effectiveness.