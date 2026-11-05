undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The November 5th Road Construction Report
By Michael Watkins,7 days ago
Utility replacement work between 18th and 24th Streets on Farnam and Harney is ongoing through the end of the year. Utility work in the Downtown area remains at 90% complete. 24th Street (Howard Street to Douglas Street), Farnam Street (20th Street to 24th Avenue), and Harney Street (20th Street to 24th Avenue) remain closed for utility work for approximately two months.