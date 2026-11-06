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From Walk-On to Legend: Celebrating Pitt’s Ave Daniell
9 days ago
Born on November 6, 1914, Ave Daniell personified the ultimate underdog success story in college football. He began his career at the University of Pittsburgh as a walk-on, yet his quickness and aggressive spirit allowed him to quickly dominate the line of scrimmage, ultimately overshadowing the established talent of his day. Daniell’s remarkable ascent culminated in him becoming the captain and leader of what many historians still consider the greatest offensive line in Pitt history.
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