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Credit Union of Colorado Team Members Take Time Out to Serve Communities During its Annual Here to Help Day
By Aaron Passman,7 days ago
Credit Union of Colorado recently held its annual Here to Help Day. More than 180 employees volunteered at 15 charitable, nonprofit organizations across the state, contributing more than 700 hours to the communities we serve. The credit union also contributed nearly $13,616.50 in cash and in-kind donations to support this year’s efforts.