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Parents Blow the Whistle on Elite California High School Football Program Over Alleged Recruiting Violations
By Paul Bois,9 days ago
Parents in Thousand Oaks, California, have accused the high school football coaching staff of conducting an illegal recruitment operation. The parents of Westlake High School football players reportedly brought their concerns in a letter to the school’s rivals, alleging that head coach Rick Clausen has been conducting a recruiting operation. Clausen was hired in 2024 and the team has done remarkably well since his hiring, per BroBible.