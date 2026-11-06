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Commissions’ clash unresolved in wake of appeals ruling
By Trista Talton,9 days ago
Two state-appointed commissions remain locked in a legal battle after an appellate court partially ruled to send arguments back to a lower court. The North Carolina Court of Appeals rendered a split decision in the 2023 lawsuit the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and Coastal Resources Commission filed against the Rules Review Commission and the state codifier of rules.
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