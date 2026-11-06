undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pro vs. Practical Bike Setups for Age Groupers
By Ben Snider-McGrath,8 days ago
In any sport, the world’s top athletes dictate the trends. It’s the same in triathlon. Many fans follow the leads of the stars of the sport, whether that comes down to what gear to buy, what nutrition to use on race day or how to approach training. This copycat mentality can work well for a lot of things, but it could be a less than ideal way to operate when it comes to your bike setup. You want to be as fast as possible, but you may not achieve that if you duplicate what Kristian Blummenfelt, Taylor Knibb or any other pros are doing on their bikes.