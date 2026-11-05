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Survey: 40% of Community Practices Offer or Plan Cellular Therapy
5 days ago
A COA survey found inconsistent coverage and upfront costs top the barriers to cellular therapy in independent community oncology practices. Forty percent of respondents to a new Community Oncology Alliance (COA) survey reported that their practices are currently offering or planning to offer cellular therapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, to eligible patients in 2026 or 2027. Inconsistent insurance coverage and upfront program costs were the barriers cited most often.1 According to COA, the results describe the participating respondents and should not be interpreted as national prevalence estimates.