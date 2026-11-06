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Bassett: Activist Brianne Brinker reflects on voters' rejection of anti-trans messaging
8 days ago
Many candidates in traditionally red states who support trans participation in sports were among the wave of Democrats winning on Tuesday. The rebuke of Republicans who spent an estimated $200 million on trans hate messaging is a positive step toward eliminating the issue from political discourse. It's now viewed as a losing tactic for Republicans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans admitted anti-trans ads did not resonate with voters in 2026.
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