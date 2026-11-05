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Loggers Drop a Game on the Road to Kaskaskia
3 days ago
LLCC - 54 Kaskaskia - 103. The Lincoln Land men's basketball team travelled to Centralia and fell 103-54 to the Blue Devils of Kaskaskia college. The game started with a 14-0 run for the Blue Devils and the night did not get much better from there for the Loggers. Before the second media timeout the Loggers were already down 21-2 before they finally got their second score of the game. Lincoln Land trailed by as many as 33 and gave up 62 points in the first half alone and trailed 62-29. Although the Loggers scoring picked up and defense did string together some stops, the game never got any closer all the way to the eventual final of 103-54.